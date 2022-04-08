Quiztok (QTCON) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $945,461.00

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $29.61 million and approximately $945,461.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quiztok has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,668,968 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

