Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.09

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and traded as high as $9.33. Radius Health shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 523,889 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The stock has a market cap of $435.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 282,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

