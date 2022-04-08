Rainicorn (RAINI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.42 Million

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0986 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $49.32 million and $1.42 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.89 or 0.07513232 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,527.12 or 1.00349904 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

