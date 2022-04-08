Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Reduce

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have €45.00 ($49.45) price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RANJY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Randstad from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Randstad from €59.00 ($64.84) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Randstad from €64.00 ($70.33) to €69.00 ($75.82) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Randstad presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of RANJY opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81. Randstad has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.9849 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.33%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

