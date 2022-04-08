Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Up to $31.10

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.10, but opened at $31.79. Range Resources shares last traded at $31.09, with a volume of 9,354 shares changing hands.

RRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

