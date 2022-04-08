Raymond James Boosts Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Price Target to $11.00

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tritium DCFC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
NASDAQ:DCFC opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. Tritium DCFC has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tritium DCFC (DCFC)
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.