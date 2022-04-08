Raymond James Comments on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DNA. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.82.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.76. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $68,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.