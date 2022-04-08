Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG opened at $651.39 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $552.72 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $647.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.18. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.