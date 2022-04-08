Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWRE. JMP Securities upgraded Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $721,847. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE opened at $92.91 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

