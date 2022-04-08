Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Exelon by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 230,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 181,292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Shares of EXC opened at $50.02 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

