Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.44. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRO. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

