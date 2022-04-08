Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 382.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.44.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $291.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.38 and its 200-day moving average is $323.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.20 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

