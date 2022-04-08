Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.57 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.65.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average of $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

