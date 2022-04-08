Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $549,000 Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $127.04 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.63 and its 200-day moving average is $125.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.579 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

