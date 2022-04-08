Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $588,000 Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 223,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

PHG stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. Equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

