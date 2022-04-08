Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $611,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $203.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.46.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

