Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,100,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,603. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.