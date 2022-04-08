Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $129.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.19 and a 52 week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.895 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

