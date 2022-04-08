Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

NYSE RE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.19. 955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,035. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.96 and its 200-day moving average is $278.25. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

