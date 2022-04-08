Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 254 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after acquiring an additional 272,169 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $508,995,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,974,000 after acquiring an additional 58,794 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.79 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.