Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 577 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Premier were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Premier by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 16.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Premier by 0.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Premier by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Premier by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Premier’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

