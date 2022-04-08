Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $742,151,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $512,510,000 after purchasing an additional 163,562 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,861,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in eBay by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,059,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

EBAY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. 40,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,636,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.91. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.