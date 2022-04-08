Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.55

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.55 and last traded at $43.46, with a volume of 26942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.

RYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYN. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

