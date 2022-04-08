Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Great Portland Estates (GPEAF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS: GPEAF):

4/6/2022 – Great Portland Estates was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/5/2022 – Great Portland Estates was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a “buy” rating. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Great Portland Estates was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/22/2022 – Great Portland Estates was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/16/2022 – Great Portland Estates was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Portland Estates PLC provides property investment and development services. It operating business models includes Asset management, Investment management, Development management and Financial management. Asset management produces tailor made solutions to drive rental growth and minimize voids. Investment management buys and sells at the right point of portfolio returns. Development management upgrades their portfolio with targeted capital expenditure improves its tenant appeal, enhancing rental values and capital returns. Financial management provides security in its cyclical markets and firepower to buy when opportunities arise. Great Portland Estates PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

3/10/2022 – Great Portland Estates was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/8/2022 – Great Portland Estates had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Great Portland Estates was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

GPEAF stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. Great Portland Estates Plc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

