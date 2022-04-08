Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,700 by UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 7,700 ($100.98) price objective from UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.48) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($97.84) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.62) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,996.36 ($91.76).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($105.18).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

