Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
RCRRF opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Recruit has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $71.66.
Recruit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.
