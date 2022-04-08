Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Recruiter.com Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.32) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.12).

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Recruiter.com Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Recruiter.com Group stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Recruiter.com Group has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Recruiter.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Recruiter.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Recruiter.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.

