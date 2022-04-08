Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 10.3%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.39. 22,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,356,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,832.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. Analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 34,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $256,126.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 871,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,087,171 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,770,000 after buying an additional 3,012,233 shares in the last quarter. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,779,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,935,000. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,792,000. 37.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

