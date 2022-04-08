Redcentric (LON:RCN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $123.74

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 123.74 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 109.50 ($1.44). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 112 ($1.47), with a volume of 95,204 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price on shares of Redcentric in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £174.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.58.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, managed hosted desktops, and disaster recovery services.

