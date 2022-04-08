Reef Price Hits $0.0104 on Major Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $190.43 million and approximately $33.19 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00268817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00035902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00105752 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 18,280,715,935 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

