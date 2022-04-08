Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $34.88, but opened at $31.40. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.29, with a volume of 12,657 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 13,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $398,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,184,079 in the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

