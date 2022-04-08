Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 61,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 136,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.
Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative net margin of 240.44% and a negative return on equity of 340.25%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing software solutions for the community care market. It offers the iUGO Care platform, which integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators.
