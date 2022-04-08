Renaissance Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,248 Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,267,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,858,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gitlab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

GTLB traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,005. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.95. Gitlab Inc has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gitlab Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.