Renaissance Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hayward by 42.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hayward by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Hayward by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 44,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HAYW traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.88. 25,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,028. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.54 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

HAYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

