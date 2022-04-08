Renaissance Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 349.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,397 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,092. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.11. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zagorski bought 17,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $457,571.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $482,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,507 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,259. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

