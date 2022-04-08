Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Renasant reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Renasant by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Renasant by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Renasant by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $31.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,473. Renasant has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

