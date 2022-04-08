Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given New €55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNLSY. DZ Bank raised shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($43.96) to €35.00 ($38.46) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Renault from €37.00 ($40.66) to €24.00 ($26.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($49.45) to €38.00 ($41.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. Renault has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $8.91.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

