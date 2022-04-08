Renishaw (LON:RSW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3,714.00

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,714 ($48.71) and last traded at GBX 3,726 ($48.87), with a volume of 25589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,832 ($50.26).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) price target on shares of Renishaw in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,297.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,628.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 21.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.38%.

About Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

