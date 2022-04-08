Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.06

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.06 and traded as high as $4.61. Republic First Bancorp shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 234,204 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRBK shares. TheStreet upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $267.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FRBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Republic First Bancorp news, insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,606 shares of company stock worth $148,236. 14.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

