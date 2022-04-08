Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for VolitionRx Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for VolitionRx in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.65). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

VNRX opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $155.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.73.

VolitionRx ( NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 100.42% and a negative net margin of 28,471.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in VolitionRx by 834.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VolitionRx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of VolitionRx by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,283,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after buying an additional 240,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VolitionRx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VolitionRx by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

