Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TotalEnergies SE’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TotalEnergies in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the company will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

NYSE:TTE opened at $49.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

