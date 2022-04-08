Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kion Group (KIGRY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS: KIGRY) in the last few weeks:

4/5/2022 – Kion Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($87.91) to €75.00 ($82.42).

3/30/2022 – Kion Group was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/29/2022 – Kion Group was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/29/2022 – Kion Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €86.00 ($94.51) to €84.00 ($92.31).

3/28/2022 – Kion Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($109.89) to €80.00 ($87.91).

3/17/2022 – Kion Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

3/9/2022 – Kion Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

OTCMKTS KIGRY traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 51,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,886. Kion Group Ag has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.50.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

