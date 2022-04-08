Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.10

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 3350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 864.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.