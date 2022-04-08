Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $204.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $20.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

In other Resources Connection news, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $176,696.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $56,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 134,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 117.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

