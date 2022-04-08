Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.90, but opened at $17.65. Resources Connection shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 4,512 shares.

The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $204.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Resources Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $176,696.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $56,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Resources Connection by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Resources Connection by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

About Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

