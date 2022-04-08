Reviewing BOX (NYSE:BOX) and WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) and WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get BOX alerts:

This table compares BOX and WalkMe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOX $874.33 million 4.74 -$41.46 million ($0.35) -82.49 WalkMe $193.30 million 6.36 -$95.81 million N/A N/A

BOX has higher revenue and earnings than WalkMe.

Profitability

This table compares BOX and WalkMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOX -4.74% -48.70% -2.37% WalkMe -49.57% -50.71% -20.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BOX and WalkMe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOX 0 4 6 0 2.60 WalkMe 0 0 9 0 3.00

BOX presently has a consensus price target of $30.90, indicating a potential upside of 7.03%. WalkMe has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.47%. Given WalkMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WalkMe is more favorable than BOX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of BOX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of WalkMe shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of BOX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BOX beats WalkMe on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOX (Get Rating)

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It offers web, mobile, and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications, as well as industry-specific capabilities. As of January 31, 2022, the company had approximately 100,000 paying organizations, and its solution was offered in 25 languages. It serves financial services, health care, government, and legal services industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco Bay Area, California.

About WalkMe (Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.