Richard Stoneburner Buys 42,540 Shares of Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) Stock

Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN – Get Rating) insider Richard Stoneburner acquired 42,540 shares of Tamboran Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$13,485.18 ($10,139.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 10.13 and a quick ratio of 9.96.

Tamboran Resources Company Profile

Tamboran Resources Limited, a natural gas company, focuses on developing early-stage, unconventional gas resources. It holds interests in three exploration permits and one application, all of which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin in the Northern Territory in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Manly, Australia.

