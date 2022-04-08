Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.62. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.