Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target Increased to C$54.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS RHUHF traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.94. 230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $40.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

