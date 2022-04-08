Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.73

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.73 and traded as low as $35.10. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $35.10, with a volume of 205 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.70.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

