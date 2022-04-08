Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.73

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.73 and traded as low as $35.10. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $35.10, with a volume of 205 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.70.
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Richelieu Hardware (RHUHF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.